Whoopi Goldberg Becomes Enforcer In Calling Out ‘View’ Audience Member

“The View” host Whoopi Goldberg became a crowd cop on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)
As her fellow panelists discussed Donald Trump’s legal issues, Goldberg blurted out, “Hold on a second,” and walked to a wing of the stage, where she scolded an audience member for recording the show.
“Sir, I have to stop you with the camera because I can see you,” she said. “Do me a favor: Don’t pull it out again. I’d appreciate that. Thank you.”
Light applause followed Goldberg’s admonishment. As she rejoined the panel, cohost Joy Behar asked what the guest was doing, and Sara Haines spelled it out: “Recording.”
Goldberg signaled with both hands for Sunny Hostin to continue her take.
That wasn’t the only moment of pique for Goldberg in the segment.
A producer apparently signaled her to allow Hostin to tell viewers that Trump has denied wrongdoing. “My God, guys, I’m going to get to her. May I finish my point, or do you want me to just jump now?” Goldberg snapped.
Behar added a bit of levity: “Whoopi is not in the mood today for your shenanigans!”
Fast-forward to 3:00 for Goldberg’s confrontation:
As for making the patron put away his phone, Goldberg was enforcing a regulation of the show, as outlined in a 2022 tabloid story about the “strict rules” for “The View” audience.