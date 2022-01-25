Bill Maher complained about living in a “masked, paranoid world” and Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t having it.

In his “Real Time” show monologue on Friday, comedian Maher suggested the coronavirus pandemic had “gone on too long” and “nobody cares anymore.”

“You go out, it’s silly now. You have to have your mask, you have to have a card, you have to have a booster,” he said. “They scan your head like you’re a cashier and I’m a bunch of bananas. I’m not bananas, you are.”

On Monday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Goldberg called out Maher for being “flippant.”

“That’s not really funny to people who have lost their kids … or people who have lost family members or dear friends to this,” she said. “Listen, nobody on the planet really wants to go through this. This is not something we’re doing because it’s sexually gratifying. This is what we’re doing to protect our families.”

“I want to point out, there are little kids who can’t get vaccinated,” Goldberg added. “Lots of people who cannot get vaccinated, so you’re playing Russian roulette with their lives.”