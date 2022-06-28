Whoopi Goldberg Sends Blistering Warning To Clarence Thomas On His Marriage Rights

Whoopi Goldberg warned Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about his interracial marriage and the slippery slope the court has set off with its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“What’s next? Clarence Thomas is signaling they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don’t have to use it,” the host said on “The View” Monday.

Advertisement

“We were not in the Constitution either. We were not even people. You better hope that they don’t come for you, Clarence, and say ‘you should not be married to your wife,’ who happens to be white. Because they will move back.”

“And you better hope that nobody says, ‘You know, well, you’re not in the Constitution. You’re back to being a quarter of a person.’ Because that’s not going to work either.”

Thomas, the most conservative justice on the court, was among the five justices who voted to overturn the landmark 1973 decision on Friday, ending nearly five decades of constitutional protection for abortions.

Advertisement

In a concurring opinion, Thomas suggested cases that affect gay rights and birth control could also be on the menu.

“We should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” he said, in regards to the decisions affecting the right to birth control, the decriminalization of gay sex and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Notably, he did not mention a 1967 decision, Loving v. Virginia, that was decided on the same grounds as the one that legalized same-sex marriage. That ruling overturned a law barring interracial marriages.

Thomas married his wife, Ginni ― the right-wing activist who has been under fire for privately encouraging former President Donald Trump’s coup attempt ― in 1987.