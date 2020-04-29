Whoopi Goldberg Cooked A Meal On TikTok, And The Results Were Horrifying

Quarantine has Whoopi Goldberg trying her hand at skills she really has not mastered.

The comedian really toed the line of what can be considered an acceptable amount of garlic in her recent attempt to make a meal, which she filmed and posted on TikTok.

In the footage, the 64-year-old says she was breaking her vow to never enter the kitchen again and proceeds to chop up a mound of garlic while dunking another 20 or so cloves into a pan of oil. “Is there such a thing as too much garlic? I don’t know,” she ponders aloud.

She also provided a disclaimer: “I am not good at this.”

“Here’s the meal,” she declares, presenting a lump of garlic bread and this, which one can only assume is spaghetti aglio e olio (heavy on the aglio):

Whoopi Goldberg / TikTok Spaghetti aglio e aglio e aglio e aglio e olio.

“I could’ve just chomped on some garlic and been fine,” Goldberg admits. “Just know I had a good time trying to do it.”

She might’ve failed at making a meal, but she succeeded in entertaining her Twitter fans:

Dag girl, are you expecting a vampire. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — LMelendez (@TXLinMelendez) April 24, 2020

I'm italian and that's alot of garlic right there in your pasta pic.twitter.com/MeWhbMveUW — Ra-ra 😷 #FlattenTheCurve (@Raramonty) April 24, 2020

Love this for you pic.twitter.com/KdqgWeoV2g — jon manganello (@jonnymangs) April 24, 2020

Going forward though, she said she’s just going to stick with takeout.

Probably a good call. At least she tried!