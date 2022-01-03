Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses Return To 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 during “The View’s” holiday break and missed the show’s return on Monday.

Co-host Joy Behar, who moderated the show in Goldberg’s absence, revealed the news on air and said her colleague would probably be back next week. The show’s panel all appeared via video link on Monday instead of shooting live from ABC’s Manhattan studio.

Advertisement

“She’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild,” Behar said. “But we’re being super cautious here at ‘The View.’”

She added that the remote appearances would hopefully only continue for a week, but said she wasn’t sure of the timeline due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.

“I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place,” Behar said.

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: "Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild."



Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

The virus impacted most of the show’s panel during the hiatus. Sunny Hostin said she tested positive before Christmas and spent the holidays isolating away from her family. Ana Navarro, whose mother recently died, said her father caught the virus and wasn’t able to join her for Christmas. Sara Haines revealed her husband also tested positive over the break.