Whoopi Goldberg Doesn't Mince Words In Missive To Trump Supporters: 'Suck It Up'

Whoopi Goldberg has a no-nonsense message for anyone questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election results and Joe Biden’s victory.

“The View” moderator on Monday’s show addressed supporters and allies of President Donald Trump, many of whom are refusing to acknowledge that Biden won the race.

Trump himself has refused to do so, even though Biden ― based on nonpartisan analysis of the vote in the key states ― has been projected the winner by all the major networks and The Associated Press. The former vice president also has been congratulated on his victory by foreign leaders around the world.

Trump has maintained, without evidence, that Democrats cheated in the vote in various states. That has prompted many of his followers to protest totally standard and legal vote counting processes around the country as fraudulent. His allies in Congress, too, have defended or stayed silent about his attacks on the democratic process.

“To all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you. When you-know-who was elected four years ago, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’” Goldberg noted. “She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right, I’m not going.’ She didn’t say any of that.”

“So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up” Goldberg continued, “And if you’re not sure that you’re comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. Find things and then take it to the law. And if the law says it’s something to look at, look at it.”

“All of you, suck it up — suck it up like we sucked it up.”@WhoopiGoldberg to those who won’t acknowledge that Biden won: “You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/LxcHhqbLXW — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2020

She also urged Trump’s supporters to “grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself, because this is ridiculous.”

“You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out, and stood, and voted. How dare you question it?” she added.

She later reminded those referencing the prolonged recount in the 2000 presidential race between Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore that the comparison is flawed and off-target.

“The difference in Florida — and the Republicans keep bringing this up — the difference was 500 votes in one state,” she said. (Bush ended up being declared the winner of Florida by 537 votes ― and thus won the presidency with 271 electoral votes, just one more than required.)

Biden’s margin over Trump in electoral votes is larger and not dependent on one state. Based on the AP calls, he leads with 290 electoral votes to Trump’s 214, and Biden is ahead in the battle for Georgia’s 16 votes, pending a recount. In Pennsylvania, the state that clinched Biden’s win on Saturday, he is up by more than 45,000 votes, and that figure is expected to rise a bit. Trump carried the state in 2016 by slightly more than 44,000 votes.

“This is the United States of America,” Goldberg said. “When our guys win, we got to suck it up. When your guys win, we got to suck it up. We each have to do what we have to do. That’s the American way. So let’s at least try to be respectful, because if you are not going to respect the fact that all these people came out and voted, you’re basically saying you don’t care about the American democracy.”

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost