Whoopi Goldberg Defends Jo Koy Over Golden Globes Hosting Criticism

Whoopi Goldberg wants the people criticizing comedian Jo Koy to understand that hosting award shows can be “brutal.”
During Monday’s episode of “The View,” the talk show’s moderator addressed some of the online backlash Koy has received after several of his jokes during Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony fell flat with the audience.
“If you don’t know the room, if you’ve not been in these rooms before and you’re sort of thrust out there, it’s hit or miss,” Goldberg said, adding that Koy is “as good as it gets when it comes to stand-ups.”
Hosting “is not an easy gig,” she said, before joking that she’s received harsh reviews for her past jobs.
Goldberg certainly has some experience with hosting major ceremonies. She made history in 1994 when she became the first Black person and the first woman to host the Oscars solo, and she has hosted the Academy Awards four times.
“View” co-host Sara Haines chimed in during Monday’s segment to discuss Koy’s hosting gig, saying that people should “get a sense of humor.”
“We need to protect these national treasures called our comedians,” she said. “In that room, Jo Koy is punching up. No one feels sorry ― just smile.”
Several of Koy’s jokes during the 81st Golden Globes, including his monologue in which he blamed his comedy writers, garnered awkward and icy reactions from the star-studded audience.
One of his most-talked about jokes was his quip about Taylor Swift and the NFL’s fixation with the pop star attending football games to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL, on the Golden Globes we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said at one point during the ceremony.
Swift was captured on camera appearing unimpressed by the comedian’s joke, sipping a drink with a calm, reserved expression.
Koy told “GMA3” the next morning that he felt his Swift joke was “a little flat,” and that he didn’t intend for the singer-songwriter to be the butt of the joke.
“I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that,” he said. “So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.”