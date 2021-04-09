Whoopi Goldberg Offers NSFW Suggestion For Sunny Hostin Over 'Bridgerton' Upset

“The View” fans were abuzz Friday after Whoopi Goldberg bluntly offered to send co-host Sunny Hostin an adult gift that might ease her “Bridgerton” woes.

It was announced earlier this week that Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Bassett, aka the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for Season 2 of the steamy Netflix hit.

This apparently was very sad news for Hostin, who declared on the ABC daytime talk show Friday that “I burn for the duke.”

With this knowledge in mind, Goldberg asked Hostin how she was “holding up.”

“I’m not sure which stage of grief I’m in right now,” Hostin began before Goldberg swiftly cut her off.

“I can send you a vibrator,” Goldberg offered.

The risqué response caused most of Goldberg’s co-hosts to laugh or gape in shock.

Meghan McCain was clearly uncomfortable by the comment, but Sara Haines was so tickled by Goldberg’s suggestion that she completely lost it — and blew a raspberry while falling forward off camera.

Fans watching the segment also loved Goldberg’s gem.

I aspire to be Whoopi’s level of Don’t Give a F*ck pic.twitter.com/7qq0CzTNcV — Megan (@mandersonmsp84) April 7, 2021

Did Whoopi say she could send Sunny a vibrator? #TheView pic.twitter.com/wkE3hEpaYA — C. Nelson (@Denali99) April 6, 2021

I love you Whoopi. Subtle. Vibrators. Diva. @TheView — TLynn Peterson (@mnazaussie) April 7, 2021

Later on, Goldberg checked in on Haines as well — who was also hot and bothered by the Duke of Hastings’ many sex scenes in the first season of “Bridgerton.” In response, Haines said that her husband, Max Shifrin, was upset by the duke’s departure as well because his scenes were “really beneficial to all of us.”

Yet it seemed like Haines’s saucy statement was a bit TMI for Goldberg …who was keen on dildo delivery just a few moments earlier.

“Right. I’m going to just go over here and get some candy while y’all talk,” the “Sister Act” star said.