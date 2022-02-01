Whoopi Goldberg Under Fire For Holocaust Comments On 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg has apologized after she sparked a firestorm on “The View” and online Monday by claiming the Holocaust was not about race.

“If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it,” she said during a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision earlier this month to remove “Maus,” Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from an eighth-grade curriculum.

Advertisement

“Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race,” Goldberg claimed.

“Then what was it about?” her co-host Joy Behar asked.

“It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man,” Goldberg answered. “That’s what it’s about.”

Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis.



How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering! pic.twitter.com/nD8drxWpxJ — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) January 31, 2022

Ana Navarro, another co-host on the talk show, interrupted, “Well, it’s about white supremacy. That’s what it’s about. It’s about going after Jews and gypsies,” who often prefer the term Roma.

Advertisement

“But these are two white groups of people,” Goldberg argued. “But you’re missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley. Let’s talk about it for what it is. It’s how people treat each other. It’s a problem.”

Goldberg’s comments were circulated on social media, prompting backlash from prominent Jewish groups.

“The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people ― who they deemed to be an inferior race,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote in a tweet directed to Goldberg.

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH https://t.co/koS1kuspqV — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 31, 2022

Auschwitz Memorial, the Twitter account for the memorial and museum at the former Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, directed Goldberg to an online course about Holocaust history. It also shared a chart, provided by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, that illustrates how Nazi Germany divided people into racial groups based on their Jewish ancestry.

Advertisement

@WhoopiGoldberg ‘Holocaust–the destruction of European Jews’

A seven-chapter online course about the history of the #Holocaust.



Links to all chapters below in the tweet below.https://t.co/Law3fQRRMS pic.twitter.com/YJqwbG9ld0 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 31, 2022

Jewish organizations have been forced to repeatedly educate and call out public figures in recent months, amid a spate of book bans in U.S. public schools as well as efforts by conservatives to equate pandemic restrictions and vaccine mandates to the widespread, systematic persecution and murder of Jews in Europe during World War II.

In a Twitter statement Monday evening, Goldberg said she offered her “sincerest apologies.”