Whoopi Goldberg Says Black Church Burnings Are 'Not Going To Stop People’s Faith’

Whoopi Goldberg delivered a message of resilience and support to worshipers displaced by recent suspicious fires that destroyed three historically black churches in Louisiana.

“It occurs to me that people think if you burn the church, you’re going to hurt the people,” Goldberg said while co-hosting Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View.” “But people can celebrate their relationship with God outside. They don’t need the building.”

“You’re not going to stop people’s faith.”@WhoopiGoldberg condemns the several Louisiana fires at historically black churches over the past two weeks: “You’re not going to stop the conversation with God.” https://t.co/b89rE45O7d pic.twitter.com/BHKRFgFd49 — The View (@TheView) April 9, 2019

Fires have struck three churches within 10 days in St. Landry Parish, beginning on March 26 at St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre. Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas was struck on April 2, and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, in the same town, burned on April 4.

Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning called the cases suspicious, but said authorities haven’t found evidence to confirm they’re linked.

To anyone engaging in arson or other acts of violence toward religious communities, Goldberg offered some advice:

“Maybe if you have an issue, don’t burn the church, don’t shoot the people. Have your conversation with the god that you’re pissed at.”

She added: “You don’t realize that you’re not going to stop people’s faith,” she said. “You’re not going to stop the conversation with God.”

She’s not alone in that view.

Mount Pleasant Baptist’s pastor, the Rev. Gerald Toussaint, called the damage to his church “heartbreaking,” but pointed out that “just because you burn a building doesn’t mean you can destroy the church.”