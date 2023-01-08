Whoopi Goldberg Makes Plea To Maggie Smith To Return For 'Sister Act 3'

Whoopi Goldberg has made an official plea to Maggie Smith to return for the upcoming third installment of the “Sister Act” film franchise.

The EGOT winner called on Smith to reprise her role as mother superior from the 1992 original “Sister Act” and its 1993 sequel “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” during a Friday appearance on ITV’s talk show “Loose Women.”

“I want to let Maggie Smith know that I’m holding the part of mother superior for you,” Goldberg said looking at the camera. “Because I just can’t do it with anybody but you.”

She continued: “So if you need me to come over here and shoot it and do whatever we have to do, we will do whatever you want us to do. But we don’t want to do it without you, Maggie.”

Goldberg, who is producing the project, said that she is “liking the script.” She memorably starred as Deloris Van Cartier — aka Sister Mary Clarence — in the film franchise and is returning to reprise her role in the third installment.

Disney announced in 2020 that “Sister Act 3” was officially in development and set to premiere on Disney+.