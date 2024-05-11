EntertainmentMarriageChris WallaceWhoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg On Why She's Not Meant For Marriage: 'I Don't Care How You Feel'

The "View" co-host cares a lot about the feelings of some people — just not a potential spouse.
Hilary Hanson
Whoopi Goldberg believes she isn’t meant to be married, and she has a good idea why.

On Friday’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” the thrice-divorced actor and comedian elaborated on some of her previous remarks about being ill-suited to married life.

“Why are you not meant for marriage?” host Chris Wallace asked. “You don’t want to share?”

“No, I don’t,” Goldberg said. “I don’t care how you feel. I mean, it’s terrible. You know, when you’re married to somebody, you have to be invested in how they’re feeling.”

“Absolutely,” Wallace agreed, to which Goldberg responded with a laugh, “I am not.”

Whoopi Goldberg has been divorced three times, and she has no intention of tying the knot again.
The “Sister Act” star clarified that she does care deeply about the feelings of some people ― just not a potential spouse.

“I’m invested in my kid, I’m invested in her kids, I’m invested in my son-in-law, I’m invested in my friends, but I am not invested in a relationship that would require as much as having a child requires,” she said. “And I know that that’s not for me.”

When it comes to affairs of the heart, Goldberg said she’s not averse to “hit-and-runs.”

In March, the 68-year-old revealed to her co-hosts on “The View” that her most recent relationship was with a man 40 years her senior.

As Wallace noted, Goldberg has spoken multiple times in the past about the realization that she and marriage are not a match. In 2016, she famously told The New York Times Magazine, “I don’t want somebody in my house.”

