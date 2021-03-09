Whoopi Goldberg Goes Viral For 1-Word Reaction To Meghan McCain Rant

Sometimes there’s just nothing you can say.

After a lengthy rant from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain on Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg paused for three full seconds to process and then managed a simple but measured response: “OK.”

The sentiment resonated with viewers at home, and a clip of the moment quickly raked in more than 1.6 million views as it shot Whoopi’s name up Twitter’s trending topics list.

It’s 2021 and we are all Whoopi. pic.twitter.com/SncHJPxHTW — Justin Martindale (@justmartindale) March 9, 2021

McCain’s comments came during a discussion about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sunday night interview with Oprah Winfrey, and British TV personality Piers Morgan, who stormed off “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday after he was called out for questioning Markle’s revelations about her mental health struggles.

McCain took the conversation in a new direction. She gave a spiel about the American Revolution and how she loves visiting Virginia’s Mount Vernon as “the home place of our Founding Fathers,” explaining that she doesn’t want to defend the monarchy because she’s “a red-blooded 100% American who celebrates freedom anyway I can.” She then discussed a generational divide in the U.K. between how young and older people view the monarchy and went on to encourage “all Americans to visit Mount Vernon and see why monarchies are stupid.”

“The American experiment is the way to go, and if we have two American women — Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey — who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it,” she concluded.

Goldberg offered an “OK” before cutting to a commercial, saying, “I guess we’ll talk more about this when we come back.”

Though the show’s panel is known to quarrel, particularly tense moments between Goldberg and McCain have often bubbled up online in the past.

Watch the full clip below.

.@MeghanMcCain: “The American experiment is the way to go and if we have two American women, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey, who are single-handedly finishing what George Washington and our revolutionary counterparts did, I’m all for it.” pic.twitter.com/NG28xqex9D — The View (@TheView) March 9, 2021