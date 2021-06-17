Whoopi Goldberg Finally Lets Meghan McCain Know Exactly What She Thinks Of Her

Whoopi Goldberg, long-suffering moderator on “The View,” finally let the program’s lone conservative, Meghan McCain, have it on Thursday amid a furious debate over President Joe Biden.

The two went at it over Biden’s snapping at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after the journalist asked him Wednesday why he was confident that Russian President Vladimir Putin would improve his behavior. “What the hell … what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?” Biden testily responded.

McCain called Biden’s treatment of Collins “100% Trumpy,” noting: “Just because Trump was so bad, it doesn’t absolve Biden’s bad behavior.”

“It is no one’s best interest to continue to treat him like it’s state TV,” she added.

Goldberg pointed out that the president later apologized. “The thing that I never saw Trump do was to apologize to anybody,” Goldberg emphasized.

“I don’t care if he’s apologizing,” snapped McCain.

“I don’t care that you don’t care,” retorted Goldberg, who usually holds her temper with McCain.

That led a petulant McCain to respond: “I don’t care that you don’t care, Whoopi, so we’re even.”

Before cutting away to a commercial, Goldberg snapped: “Good, Meghan, then you can be how you always are.”

Whoopi: "I don't care that you don't care"



Meghan McCain: "I don't care that you don't care! We're even!"



Whoopi: "Well, good, Meghan. You can be how you always are."



Meghan: "You can be how you always are!" pic.twitter.com/p0waUKoPTX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2021

The two apologized to one another after the break.

“I want to apologize because I was rude,” Goldberg said. “I didn’t need to say what I said, and I apologize ’cause that’s not the way I want to behave at work.”

McCain responded: “Well, I apologize, too, Whoopi.”

“Cool,” said Goldberg.

Check it out in the video clip up top.