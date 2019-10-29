Viewers Pull Out The Popcorn As Whoopi Goldberg Goes Full Boss On Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain has learned the hard way to never ever interrupt Whoopi Goldberg.
On Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s talk show “The View,” Goldberg, the moderator, intervened when things got heated between the show’s co-hosts on the topic of national security ― specifically, attempts by Fox News and its pundits to question the patriotism of the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, ahead of his testimony in the impeachment inquiry.
As tensions escalated, Goldberg stepped in to tell the co-hosts to just “take a breath” and stop talking over one another. Unfortunately for McCain, she did not heed this advice:
“We’re starting to do that thing,” Goldberg said, making a gesture with her fingers interlinked.
“I don’t know what that means, ‘this thing,’” McCain shot back.
“It means you’re talking over each other,” Goldberg said, prompting McCain to reply, “Well, it’s ‘The View.’”
“You know what,” Goldberg says, shifting in her chair, “Let me tell you something about ‘The View.’”
Goldberg went on to school McCain on demonstrating respect toward her colleagues: “This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table, and when we talk to each other, we also exhibit respect.”
When McCain continued to interrupt, Goldberg announced, “We’ll be back,” and cut to commercial.
The pure attitude with which Goldberg delivered her speech had viewers quaking in their seats, and it popped “Whoopi” onto Twitter’s trending list: