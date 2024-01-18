'Stop Trying To Whitewash It': Whoopi Goldberg Rips Nikki Haley's Racism Claim

Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back Wednesday as she criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for her claim that America has “never been a racist country.”
“Yeah, we are trying to get it better but stop trying to whitewash it because every time they say we’re gonna take away Black history, we’re gonna take away women’s history – what do you think that says?” asked “The View” co-host.
Goldberg said the former U.N. ambassador blew up her “damage control” after she failed to bring up slavery when asked about the cause of the Civil War last month.
Goldberg then flipped to a clip of Haley’s remarks along with comments from her rival Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who echoed her claim and said – regardless of background – America is “the best place to grow up and to pursue your dreams of any place in the entire world.”
“Well clearly you have not been listening to some of the people who are running to be president,” said Goldberg in response.
Goldberg said she doesn’t understand why it’s “still so difficult” to admit racism “is and has been part of U.S. history.”
“When you think back, 1849, 1869, they lynched 20, 30 Italians because they were Italian. They lynched Black folks, Black folks didn’t climb up in the trees and lynch themselves,” Goldberg said.
“You know, people were angry and came and burned them out. Emmett Till did not do that to himself, that was done to him ’cause somebody was angry because he overstepped in their mind what he was supposed to do as a Black person.”
Vice President Kamala Harris, who appeared on Wednesday’s episode, told “The View” co-hosts that there’s “no denying” racism in the history of America.
“I think we all would agree that while it is part of our past and we see vestiges of it today, we should also be committed collectively to not letting it define the future of our country,” Harris said.