Whoopi Goldberg Returns To 'The View' After Near Death Pneumonia Battle

Whoopi Goldberg returned to her chair on “The View” Monday to the sound of cheers after her triumph over a nearly fatal case of pneumonia.

“I’m very happy to be here sitting up ― actually being able to talk to people without people going, ‘Do you need something?’” she told her co-hosts on the ABC show. “I do, and what I needed was this.”

Last week, Goldberg made an on-air surprise visit to her colleagues in her first trip out since her illness, prompting tears of joy. However, her return wasn’t yet final, as she was still on the mend, telling viewers, “I’m not there yet.”

Earlier, the actress updated her fans with a taped message, revealing that pneumonia had reached both her lungs and led to sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection.

“I came very, very close to leaving the earth,” Goldberg said. “Good news: I didn’t.”

On Monday’s episode, she appeared back to her old self, breaking down President Donald Trump’s whirlwind weekend tweetstorm, which included attacks on the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and a “Saturday Night Live” rerun in which he was mocked by his Alec Baldwin doppelganger.

“This is a guy who’s supposed to be running the country,” she said. “Crazy stuff is happening in the world, and he’s pissed off because he’s watching a rerun of ‘SNL’? I mean, what the hell?!”