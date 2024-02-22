Whoopi Goldberg Catches Her 'View' Co-Hosts Passing Notes And Responds Accordingly

Whoopi Goldberg recently schooled her co-hosts on “The View” after she caught them passing notes while taping the talk show.
During a segment on Wednesday’s episode, Goldberg was sharing a story about wedding guests who were turned away from a reception when she abruptly paused to confront two of her colleagues.
Goldberg shot a fierce glance at Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar, who were apparently passing messages to each other.
“You guys are passing notes on television?” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, sparking laughs from Hostin.
“I feel like I’m in church right now,” another co-host, Sara Haines, chimed in.
Goldberg then suggested that Hostin and Behar should share their secret conversation “with the rest of the class.”
But Hostin acknowledged that her conversations with Behar are typically “inappropriate.”
“Don’t go any further, Sunny — silence is golden right now,” Behar said.
“I’m just trying to do our job,” Goldberg quipped before continuing with the segment. The co-hosts all proceeded to share their thoughts about the wedding reception story, but Hostin and Behar kept their lips sealed about their private notes.
Despite Behar and Hostin’s secrecy Wednesday, co-hosts of “The View” aren’t usually shy about voicing their opinions.
Last month, Goldberg said on the talk show that she disagreed with “Barbie” fans who complained about the film’s much-discussed Oscar “snubs.”
Director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie weren’t nominated in the Best Director and Best Actress categories for the Academy Awards, set to take place next month.
Goldberg — an EGOT winner thanks to her Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards — said at the time that “there are no snubs” when it comes to Oscar nods.
“You don’t get everything that you want to get,” she said, later adding, “Movies are subjective.”