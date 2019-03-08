Whoopi Goldberg Came 'Very Close To Leaving The Earth' In Health Scare

In an announcement to her colleagues on “The View” Friday, co-host Whoopi Goldberg revealed that she stared down death in a major health scare, from which she is now recovering.

“I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I’d like to be, but I am OK. I’m not dead,” she said in a video released by the show.

Goldberg, who has been on a break from the program since Feb. 6, was fighting pneumonia in both her lungs, which led to sepsis, a potentially fatal infection of the bloodstream.

“I came very, very close to leaving the earth,” she said. “Good news: I didn’t.”

Goldberg thanked viewers for their good wishes and “all of the wonderful things that people have been saying.”

“Even people who are not huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that’s going to change when I get back, but for right now, it’s brilliant,” she added.