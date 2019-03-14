Whoopi Goldberg's Surprise Visit After Health Scare Brings Tears On 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg brought her co-hosts on “The View” to tears after she made a surprise return to the show on Thursday, days after she revealed in a video that she recently came “very, very close to leaving the Earth” because of a major health scare.

Host Joy Behar was delivering an update on Goldberg’s recovery during a segment of “The View” that aired on Thursday morning when Goldberg walked on set behind Behar.

Goldberg, who received a standing ovation and “Whoopi” chants from the audience, was greeted with hugs from her stunned and teary-eyed co-hosts, who later said they had no prior knowledge of her temporary return.

“So this is my first foray out. I’m not there yet. I know that,” she said during the show. “But the only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning.”

Goldberg, 63, who has been absent from the show since early February, revealed in a video last Friday that she had pneumonia in both lungs and sepsis.