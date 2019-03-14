Whoopi Goldberg's Surprise Visit After Health Scare Brings Tears On 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg brought her co-hosts on “The View” to tears after she made a surprise return to the show on Thursday, days after she revealed in a video that she recently came “very, very close to leaving the Earth” because of a major health scare.
Host Joy Behar was delivering an update on Goldberg’s recovery during a segment of “The View” that aired on Thursday morning when Goldberg walked on set behind Behar.
Goldberg, who received a standing ovation and “Whoopi” chants from the audience, was greeted with hugs from her stunned and teary-eyed co-hosts, who later said they had no prior knowledge of her temporary return.
“So this is my first foray out. I’m not there yet. I know that,” she said during the show. “But the only way it’s going to get better is if I begin, so this is my beginning.”
Goldberg, 63, who has been absent from the show since early February, revealed in a video last Friday that she had pneumonia in both lungs and sepsis.
Later in Thursday’s show, she said she plans to begin gradually appearing on the show in the coming weeks. She told her co-hosts, “I really kind of missed y’all.”