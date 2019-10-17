Whoopi Goldberg Slams Trump's Reaction To Syria Criticism: 'Grow A Pair, Man'

Whoopi Goldberg has some advice for Donald Trump: “Grow a pair, man.”

“The View” co-host’s ballsy suggestion came during a Thursday discussion on Trump’s handling of the crisis on the Turkey-Syria border, as well as the way he lashed out in a meeting with congressional leaders on his abrupt removal of U.S. troops from Syria.

“Here’s the thing that’s really pissing me off,” Goldberg said. “You made a decision to pull these troops out, and now you’re pretending you didn’t do it.”

Following Trump’s decision to pull troops, Turkey launched an attack on the Kurds, long an ally of the U.S.

“For me, if you are going to sit in that office, grow a pair, because you did this, you started this,” Goldberg said Thursday. “You pulled these folks out. You’re the one trying to say the Kurds are not good — they fought beside us.”

“When did you decide they weren’t altogether right for us to be working with? When did this all happen? Last week,” she continued. “So grow a pair, man. You brought this on yourself.”

You can see the complete segment below.

DEMS WALK OUT OF SYRIA MEETING: Top Democrats walked out of White House meeting on Syria, saying Pres. Trump insulted them, including calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "third-rate politician" – the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/ZNlPVemtpT pic.twitter.com/o5KEaJFazu — The View (@TheView) October 17, 2019