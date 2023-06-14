Whoopi Goldberg said Tuesday she wants to be the new “Wheel of Fortune” host after longtime host Pat Sajak announced his plan to retire. (Watch the video below.)

“I want that job. ... I think it would be lots of fun,” Goldberg said during her current gig as host of “The View.”

Sajak revealed earlier this week that his upcoming 41st season of “Wheel” will be his last.

A guest appearance on “The View” by “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings led to Goldberg expressing her interest in the soon-vacant “Wheel” post.

Jennings was asked about his reaction to Sajak’s announcement, and “View” co-host Joy Behar chimed in that “Whoopi wants that job.”

Goldberg didn’t shrink from the comment and openly campaigned for the gig. Behar joked that she and another “View” panelist, Sara Haines, could do Vanna White’s job of revealing the letters in the puzzles.

White, incidentally, is reportedly interested in hosting.

LeVar Burton, Wayne Brady and Ryan Seacrest are among the names being floated for the job.

Goldberg has game-show experience, Deadline noted. She was a producer on the 1998 reboot of “Hollywood Squares” and starred as the center square celebrity.

