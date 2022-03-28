The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has not made any statement to that effect, though it condemned Smith’s actions and said it would launch a formal review of the incident.

In response to a request for comment on Goldberg’s remarks, the academy repeated its earlier statement that it ”will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law.”

Police said Rock had declined to file a police report.

Earlier in the “View” segment, Goldberg said she could empathize with Smith, saying he overreacted and appeared to “snap” under pressure. She noted that there was “a lot of stuff probably built up” from jokes made about the couple’s marriage in the past.