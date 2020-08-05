Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano To Star In Upcoming 'Who's The Boss?' Revival

A “Who’s the Boss?” sequel is coming!

Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have signed on to reprise their roles as father Tony Micelli and daughter Samantha Micelli in the revival of the classic family-friendly series that ran from 1984-1992 on ABC.

Deadline reports that the new show takes “place 30 years after the events of the original series” and focuses on Tony’s relationship with Samantha. Samantha is “now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in” and the show will “explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Both Milano and Danza shared throwback images on social media from their time on the show to celebrate their return to TV together.

“Who’s The Boss?” was a success when it first ran, averaging more than 33 million live viewers per episode, but saw continued success in syndication. Throughout the ’90s, fans and/or those who missed the show live were often treated to rerun marathons of the show on ABC as well as ABC Family (previously Fox Family).

As for other original cast members, like Judith Light, who played Angela, and Danny Pintauro, who played Jonathan, there hasn’t been official confirmation of their roles, but Deadline notes that there is “hope is to find creative ways to work them and their characters into the show.” Sadly, former cast member Katherine Helmond, who played Mona, died last year.

