Why Am I So Angry?

Feeling angry is normal. It’s part of human nature. But what happens when you keep getting swept up in a Hulk-like rage for no reason? What’s triggering you, and why do you feel this way all the time? Here, two experts break down everything you need to know about your anger.

Understand the reasons for why you get angry

We all know anger isn’t exactly a fun feeling, which is why it often gets a bad rap. (And pop culture figures like Yosmite Sam, Squidward Tentacles, and the aforementioned Hulk don’t exactly help, either.) But psychotherapist Jothi Ramesh says it’s actually a healthy emotion that just gets misunderstood because it’s “always seen as something negative.”

“It is an emotion that is needed for the species to survive,” Ramesh, who owns J.R. Services Psychotherapy Centre in Scarborough, Ont., told HuffPost Canada via Skype. “You need to have the anger; you need to look at it as [signalling] something that is not comfortable for you.”