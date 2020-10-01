Port said she basically agreed to do the spinoff show because she was launching her clothing line, but being a reality TV star is an “insecurity” that she grapples with today.

“I feel like I have to prove myself a little bit more and I think that’s infiltrated into my life too,” Port said. “Like I’m always kind of one step behind people, especially in the fashion industry.”

She added that the show also created major trust issues for her, because of the way producers would manipulate situations.