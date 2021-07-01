WORLD NEWS

Here's Why Princess Diana's New Statue Also Features 3 Children

Princes Harry and William said they wanted to honor their mother's "love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world."

Prince Harry and Prince William reunited on Thursday to unveil a new statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, that they commissioned in 2017. 

The date ― July 1 ― was especially poignant, as it marked what would’ve been the Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday. 

The private unveiling ceremony was attended by the princes, workers intimately involved with the project, as well as some close friends and family members of Diana, including her three siblings: her brother, Charles Spencer, and her two sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.

The bronze statue, designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, features the princess standing alongside three children.

It was an unexpected choice by the sculptor, considering Diana only had two children, but made perfect sense when explained in a release shared by Kensington Palace. 

The statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. 

The palace said that children are meant to “represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work.” 

Diana, who worked as a nanny and a kindergarten assistant before marrying Prince Charles, loved children and, in particular, being a mother.

The princes spoke about just how much they missed their beloved mum in a joint statement sent out after the unveiling. 

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the two said in a statement released through Kensington Palace. 

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they added. 

Before signing off, the brothers thanked those who worked on the sculpture and the unveiling, as well as “the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.” 

Diana's short cropped hair, style of dress and portrait are based on the final period of her life. Beneath the statue is a plinth engraved with her name and the date of the unveiling, and in front is a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by "The Measure of a Man" poem.

Both Harry and William have spoken openly about their mother’s death, and have gotten candid about how her loss still affects them today. 

“The shock is the biggest thing,” the Duke of Cambridge revealed in the BBC documentary “Mind Over Marathon” in 2017. “And I still feel 20 years later about my mother, I still have shock within me 20 years later.” 

“People go, ‘Shock can’t last that long,’ but it does,” the prince explained. “You never get over it, it’s such an unbelievably big moment in your life that it never leaves you. You just learn to deal with it.”

For more photos of the unveiling ceremony and the statue, see below:

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    William and Harry look at a statue they commissioned of their mother.
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Royal fan John Loughrey poses by lettered wreaths and pictures attached to the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.
  • Flowers and tributes to Princess Diana are seen outside the Golden Gates at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London.
    Neil Mockford via Getty Images
    Flowers and tributes to Princess Diana are seen outside the Golden Gates at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London.
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, brother and sister of Diana, arrive at Kensington Palace for the statue unveiling.
  • Spencer, Fellowes and Diana's other sibling, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, arrive at the unveiling.
    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
    Spencer, Fellowes and Diana's other sibling, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, arrive at the unveiling.
  • William and Harry arrive.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    William and Harry arrive.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The princes speak with Rupert Gavin, chair of Historic Royal Palaces (left), and Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton (right), the former private secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and to Prince Harry. Lowther-Pinkerton was a member of the statue committee.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, speaks with Harry. Meanwhile, the Duke of Cambridge speaks with garden designer Pip Morrison.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge greet their aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale (second left) and Lady Jane Fellowes (right).
  • The brothers prepare to unveil the statue.
    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    The brothers prepare to unveil the statue.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The bronze statue, which is 1.25 times bigger than life-size, was made by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The statue will rest permanently at the Sunken Gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of the Princess of Wales' favorite places.
  • Rank-Broadley speaks with the Duke of Cambridge, while Harry shouts for someone.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Rank-Broadley speaks with the Duke of Cambridge, while Harry shouts for someone.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex in front of the statue. 
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    The Duke of Sussex turns and smiles. 
  • A close-up shot of the brothers.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    A close-up shot of the brothers.
  • Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley,(L), Earl Spencer (C) and Lady Sarah McCorquodale look on after the unveiling.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley,(L), Earl Spencer (C) and Lady Sarah McCorquodale look on after the unveiling.
  • A paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by "The Measure of A Man" poem is pictured after the unveiling.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    A paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by "The Measure of A Man" poem is pictured after the unveiling.
  • A closer look at the extract.&nbsp;
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    A closer look at the extract. 
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    A better look at the three children that surround the Princess Diana statue. Kensington Palace said that the children "represent the universality and generational impact of The Princess’ work." 
  • Another look at the statue.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Another look at the statue.
  • Harry greets Julia Samuel, founder of Child Bereavement UK and close friend of Princess Diana, at the unveiling.
    DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images
    Harry greets Julia Samuel, founder of Child Bereavement UK and close friend of Princess Diana, at the unveiling.
  • The redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace &mdash; home to the new Diana, Princess of Wales, statue.
    Kensington Palace
    The redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace — home to the new Diana, Princess of Wales, statue.
  • A gardener works in the Sunken Garden.&nbsp;
    Kensington Palace
    A gardener works in the Sunken Garden. 
  • Work being carried out in the redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
    via Associated Press
    Work being carried out in the redesigned Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.

