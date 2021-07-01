“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the two said in a statement released through Kensington Palace.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they added.

Before signing off, the brothers thanked those who worked on the sculpture and the unveiling, as well as “the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.”