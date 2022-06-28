James Corden Reveals Why He's Leaving 'The Late Late Show' Next Year

James Corden pictured during an episode of "The Late Late Show" on Jan. 20, 2021. CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

James Corden is leaving the “The Late Late Show” after eight years next year, and he’s departing knowing it’s “all I ever wanted it to be.”

“I just didn’t want to ever get to a point where I was bored doing it,” the “Cats” actor said in an interview with “Extra” published Monday.

“By the time we finish, I’ll have done pretty much like 1,400 episodes,” he said. “That’s a lot. I know that in America, these jobs are positions that people take for 10, 15, 20, 25 years. It was never ever going to be that for me.”

Corden added that his family also factored into his decision to leave. The host has three children ― Carey, Max and Charlotte ― with his wife, Julia Carey.

“My kids are getting older, their grandparents are getting older, and it perhaps just felt like the right time for us as a family to be freer in our decisions,” he added.

Corden announced his decision to depart in April, telling Deadline that he was “so immensely proud of the show” and that it was “a really hard decision to leave.”

“I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on,” the entertainer explained. “I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Julia Carey and James Corden attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

During his time at “The Late Late Show,” Corden launched hit segments like “Carpool Karaoke” and “Spill Your Guts.”

Corden has also landed big-ticket guests despite the show’s middle-of-the-night time slot, including a forthcoming interview with President Joe Biden.

The show shared a preview of that interview, which shows Corden placing a photo of Harry Styles in front of a bust of President Harry Truman in the Oval Office.

“Cover one Harry with another Harry,” Corden says in the clip. “That’s what I’m saying. I just think it brightens the place up, ya know.”