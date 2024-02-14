Why Justin Bieber Allegedly Turned Down Performing With Usher At The Super Bowl

If you were let down by Justin Bieber’s absence during this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance, we have some answers about why the pop star didn’t join Usher for the show.
On Sunday, Usher hit the stage to deliver a nostalgic set amid the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers match. He brought out special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, will.i.am and H.E.R. But one fan-favorite was notably missing — Justin Bieber.
While fans speculated on social media for weeks over who would team up with Usher, many assumed the “Somebody To Love” singer was a clear choice to appear onstage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with his mentor and longtime friend, Usher.
TMZ reported on Friday that Usher was talking directly to Bieber about potentially collaborating for the halftime event, which wound up being part of the most-watched Super Bowl in history.
On Monday, a music industry source told Page Six that Bieber wasn’t up to performing, explaining, “There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it—he just wasn’t feeling it.”
Although Bieber didn’t perform, he and his wife, Hailey, were seen enjoying the game from the stands.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) sounded off over Bieber being MIA from the fully-loaded roster.
Just a day after the show, Bieber took to Instagram to support his pal Usher over his well-received performance. He did not explain why he opted to not perform at the time.
“LOVE YOU MY BROTHER. NOONE CAN SING AND DANCE THE WAY YOU DO. LOVE YOU FROM THE DEPTHS OF MY HEART. BROUGHT THE “A” TO THE WORLD,” the “Baby” crooner wrote on Monday.
Bieber added: “ONLY YOU BABYYYYYY 😘.”
Back in 2022, Bieber canceled the remaining dates of his “Justice” world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a disorder that can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.