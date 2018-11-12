Why You Should Buy Sustainable Meat

When you eat meat, do you ever think about how the animal it came from was raised? In recent years, many people have taken an interest in learning if the meat they’re buying comes from animals that are being sustainably raised and well cared for. It’s believed that ethically raised animals not only taste better, but also may be less harmful to the environment and our health.

In an effort to make sure animals are raised sustainably and with proper health care, new technology like HerdDogg is being created. This device, developed by Melissa Brandao, delivers an animal’s biometric data to a farmer’s smartphone. This allows them to personalize that animal’s medical treatment without compromising the rest of the herd.

Check out the video above, created in partnership with Panera, to watch chef Chris Consentino travel to C2 Cattle Ranch in Oregon and see how new tech like HerdDogg is changing how we raise sustainable meat.