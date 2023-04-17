Twitter Sums Up How The Internet Is Feeling About The Viral ‘Wicked’ First-Look Photos

Twitter users are dishing out their best reactions after first-look flicks of the “Wicked” movie adaptation hit the internet.

On Sunday, Jon Chu, the director of the long-awaited two-part film, teased a glimpse of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Ariana Grande as Glinda, the Good Witch of the South, on social media.

“You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?” Chu captioned the photos posted to Twitter.

You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? Here is your very FIRST LOOK of #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🧹@WickedMovie @UniversalPics pic.twitter.com/pKdTTmi6kD — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023

The viral dark images leave much to be desired, only giving fans a covert glimpse of Elphaba’s green skin as she prepares to fly off on her broom. The other image simply shows Grande as Glinda as she ascends a massive flight of stairs sporting a bright pink gown and blonde curls.

Twitter users quickly flooded the app with jokes about not actually being able to “see” the cryptic images.

Me to those WICKED first-look pics pic.twitter.com/Bh8lbQzIf9 — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) April 16, 2023

First look at Jeff Goldblum in Wicked. pic.twitter.com/ouhZpHZq4Y — The Emperor’s New Podcast (@PodcastTENP) April 17, 2023

pic.twitter.com/wdZuMMB5Lz — Fiona@behind on so much anime aaaaaaaaaaaaaaa (@ThornheartCat) April 16, 2023

Omg the WICKED photos are incredible pic.twitter.com/dM860EYy0m — Mike (@michaelcollado) April 16, 2023

Other Twitter users uplifted the teaser photos, with many defending the film adaptation’s sneak peek.

the WICKED "first look" is getting dragged, but it's interesting how they use the "dim aesthetic" yet the colors themselves (pink / green) are richly saturated and pop from the dark. who knows how it turns out, but it looks way more dynamic than twitter's giving it credit for. pic.twitter.com/ml77NIelDL — Brendan Hodges (@metaplexmovies) April 16, 2023

wicked about to be THE movie of 2024 are you serious??!!! pic.twitter.com/HOv60GaoGz — coreyn 💗 (@coreynmarie) April 16, 2023

two full wicked movies, a soundtrack, press tour, multiple premieres, fun cast interviews and an oscar campaign like i’ll faint right now pic.twitter.com/KqXaXx7u33 — zoe ❦ (@zxebella) April 16, 2023

The upcoming two-part film is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” as well as the beloved Tony award-winning Broadway show.

“Wicked” first premiered on Broadway 20 years ago starring Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.

The movie is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, with the second installment premiering on Dec. 25, 2025.