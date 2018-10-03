Paper bag pants were the trouser trend we couldn’t get enough of last year, but 2018′s most popular pants are taking it even further, and wider.
We’re talking about wide-leg pants for fall. From cropped velvet wide-leg trousers and wide-leg denim, to flared pants with tie waists, there’s a wide-leg pant out there for every size, height, taste and budget.
And, because we’re always on the hunt for trends to watch, like oversized tote bags and faux leather skirts, we’ve pulled together some of our wide-leg trousers that’ll pair nicely with your favorite ankle boots and a pumpkin spice latte.
Below, 15 wide leg pants that are perfect for fall 2018:
1
Everlane Wide Leg Crop Pant
Everlane
2
Madewell Emmett Crop Wide Leg Velveteen Pants
Nordstrom
3
Target Prologue Wide Leg Tie Front Ankle Trousers
Target
4
Modcloth Savannah Pant
Modcloth
5
Madewell Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
6
ASOS DESIGN Culottes In Cord With Patch Pockets
ASOS
7
Maree Pour Toi The Stripe Pant
Maree Pour Toi
8
Of A Kind Loup Simone Jeans
Of A Kind
9
Everlane Wide Leg Crop Utility Pant
Everlane
10
ASOS DESIGN Wide Leg Pants With Pleat Detail
ASOS
11
Eloquii Stripe Wide Leg Pant
Eloquii
12
Target Prologue Straight leg Faux Leather Crop Pants
Target
13
Modcloth Call It Confidence Wide-Leg Cropped Pants
Modcloth
14
Eloquii Wide Leg Culotte Pant With Belt
Eloquii
15
Modcloth Eugene Pant In Velvet
Modcloth
