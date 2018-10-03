Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
15 Wide-Leg Pants You'll Want For Fall 2018

Work-ready wide-leg pants for plus size, petite and everything in between.
By Brittany Nims
10/03/2018 02:44pm ET

Paper bag pants were the trouser trend we couldn’t get enough of last year, but 2018′s most popular pants are taking it even further, and wider.

We’re talking about wide-leg pants for fall. From cropped velvet wide-leg trousers and wide-leg denim, to flared pants with tie waists, there’s a wide-leg pant out there for every size, height, taste and budget.

And, because we’re always on the hunt for trends to watch, like oversized tote bags and faux leather skirts, we’ve pulled together some of our wide-leg trousers that’ll pair nicely with your favorite ankle boots and a pumpkin spice latte.

Below, 15 wide leg pants that are perfect for fall 2018:

1
Everlane Wide Leg Crop Pant
Everlane
Sizes: 00 to 16
Get them at Everlane, $68.
2
Madewell Emmett Crop Wide Leg Velveteen Pants
Nordstrom
Sizes: 23 to 32
Get them at Nordstrom, $110. 
3
Target Prologue Wide Leg Tie Front Ankle Trousers
Target
Sizes: 2 to 26
Get them at Target, $30. 
4
Modcloth Savannah Pant
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X
Get it at Modcloth, $75. 
5
Madewell Pleated Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Sizes: 0 to 16
Get them at Nordstrom, $98. 
6
ASOS DESIGN Culottes In Cord With Patch Pockets
ASOS
Sizes: 0 to 14
Get them at Asos, $51. 
7
Maree Pour Toi The Stripe Pant
Maree Pour Toi
Sizes: 12 to 22
Get them at Maree Pour Toi, $78. 
8
Of A Kind Loup Simone Jeans
Of A Kind
Sizes: XS to XL
Get them at Of A Kind, $165. 
9
Everlane Wide Leg Crop Utility Pant
Everlane
Sizes: 00 to 14
Get them at Everlane, $68.
10
ASOS DESIGN Wide Leg Pants With Pleat Detail
ASOS
Sizes: 0 to 14
Get them at Asos, $40. 
11
Eloquii Stripe Wide Leg Pant
Eloquii
Sizes: 14 to 26
Get them at Eloquii, $100. 
12
Target Prologue Straight leg Faux Leather Crop Pants
Target
Sizes: XS to XXL
Get them at Target, $35. 
13
Modcloth Call It Confidence Wide-Leg Cropped Pants
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X
Get them at Modcloth, $40. 
14
Eloquii Wide Leg Culotte Pant With Belt
Eloquii
Sizes: 14 to 26
Get them at Eloquii, $90. 
15
Modcloth Eugene Pant In Velvet
Modcloth
Sizes: XXS to 4X 
Get them at Modcloth, $69. 

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

