Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: The Best Wide-Legged Pants And How To Wear Them

These trousers turn up the volume.

If you’ve had your eye on the designer fashion runways or even the clothing aisles at Target, you know bold, voluminous dresses are all the rage right now. But that’s not the only way people are pumping up the volume with their wardrobes lately.

Wide-legged pants are having a moment, as evidenced by celebrity outings, influencer hauls and more. A few weeks ago, Kate Middleton sported some camel-colored trousers during a visit to Scotland.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she officially opens The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkwall, Scotland, with Prince William on May 25, 2021.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she officially opens The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkwall, Scotland, with Prince William on May 25, 2021.

In May and June, wide-legged pants appeared frequently on the red carpet as the pant of choice for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Aida Rodriguez and more.

It should come as little surprise that people are gravitating toward this silhouette, considering Gen Z declared the death of the skinny jean earlier this year.

After wearing mostly sweatpants for a year, wide-legged trousers offer a roomy, comfortable way to ease back into our pre-pandemic wardrobes without feeling overly restricted. And like voluminous dresses, this dramatic style of pant allows us to return to “normal life” with a statement-making bang.

Jennifer Lopez, Aida Rodriguez and Demi Lovato all sported wide-legged pants at red carpet events over the past two months.&nbsp;
Jennifer Lopez, Aida Rodriguez and Demi Lovato all sported wide-legged pants at red carpet events over the past two months. 

There’s also something that feels rather feminist about rocking a trouser that makes a statement ― a reminder that women don’t take for granted that not too long ago, oppressive societal norms made wearing pants utterly taboo.

When it comes to styling wide-legged pants in 2021, the options are similarly expansive. With a more tailored, high-waisted trouser, you may opt for a monochrome look à la the Duchess of Cambridge, with a nice blouse, sweater or jacket in the same color.

Or you can go for a relaxed vibe with a baggier pant (especially in the denim variety) paired with a casual tee, crop top or sweatshirt. For a more retro interpretation, take inspiration from vintage style icons like Princess Diana and Katharine Hepburn. Ultimately, the key is finding what feels right for your reentry into society.

Style influencers have take the volume-boosting silhouette to the streets.&nbsp;
Style influencers have take the volume-boosting silhouette to the streets. 

If you’re looking to try out the wide-legged pants trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Loft
Get the Loft Pull-On Palazzo Pants In Twill for $79.50.
Target
Get the Target Women's High-Rise Pleat-Front Wide-Leg Trousers for $25.
Anthropologie
Get the Eva Franco Linen Wide-Leg Pants for $138.
Amazon
Get the Drop Women's Agnes Loose-Fit Single-Pleat High-Rise Wide-Leg Cotton Linen Pant for $14.03.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Satin Wide-Leg Pants for $50.
Target
Get the Nic+Zoe Women's Hazy Days Pant for $158.
ASOS
Get the ASOS Design Curve Crinkle Wide-Leg Palazzo Beach Pants for $36.
Amazon
Get the Arolina Women's Stretchy Wide-Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants for $16.99.
Free People
Get the Free People Sloane Wide-Leg Pants for $70.
ASOS
Get the Bershka Linen Wide-Leg Tailored Pants for $46.
Loft
Get the Loft Pull-On Wide-Leg Pants In Linen Blend for $69.50.
Madewell
Get the Madewell Drapey Pleated Wide-Leg Pants for $85.
Anthropologie
Get the FARM Rio Birdie Wide-Leg Pants for $150.
Amazon
Get the SOLY HUX Women's Casual High Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans for $16.99.
Amazon
Get the Drop Women's Sarah High-Waist Double-Pleated Wide-Leg Pant for $49.90.
ASOS
Get the Twisted Wunder Wide-Leg Pants for $54.
Amazon
Get the Tronjori Women's High-Waist Casual Wide-Leg Long Palazzo Pants for $10.78.
Pieces Of Workout Clothing That Amazon Reviewers Swear By
FashionshoppingStylepantstrend