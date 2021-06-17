Shop The Trend: The Best Wide-Legged Pants And How To Wear Them

If you’ve had your eye on the designer fashion runways or even the clothing aisles at Target, you know bold, voluminous dresses are all the rage right now. But that’s not the only way people are pumping up the volume with their wardrobes lately.

Wide-legged pants are having a moment, as evidenced by celebrity outings, influencer hauls and more. A few weeks ago, Kate Middleton sported some camel-colored trousers during a visit to Scotland.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves as she officially opens The Balfour, Orkney Hospital in Kirkwall, Scotland, with Prince William on May 25, 2021.

In May and June, wide-legged pants appeared frequently on the red carpet as the pant of choice for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Aida Rodriguez and more.

It should come as little surprise that people are gravitating toward this silhouette, considering Gen Z declared the death of the skinny jean earlier this year.

After wearing mostly sweatpants for a year, wide-legged trousers offer a roomy, comfortable way to ease back into our pre-pandemic wardrobes without feeling overly restricted. And like voluminous dresses, this dramatic style of pant allows us to return to “normal life” with a statement-making bang.

Getty Jennifer Lopez, Aida Rodriguez and Demi Lovato all sported wide-legged pants at red carpet events over the past two months.

There’s also something that feels rather feminist about rocking a trouser that makes a statement ― a reminder that women don’t take for granted that not too long ago, oppressive societal norms made wearing pants utterly taboo.

When it comes to styling wide-legged pants in 2021, the options are similarly expansive. With a more tailored, high-waisted trouser, you may opt for a monochrome look à la the Duchess of Cambridge, with a nice blouse, sweater or jacket in the same color.

Or you can go for a relaxed vibe with a baggier pant (especially in the denim variety) paired with a casual tee, crop top or sweatshirt. For a more retro interpretation, take inspiration from vintage style icons like Princess Diana and Katharine Hepburn. Ultimately, the key is finding what feels right for your reentry into society.

Getty Style influencers have take the volume-boosting silhouette to the streets.

If you’re looking to try out the wide-legged pants trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

