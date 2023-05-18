Wienermobile Name Change Not Cutting The Mustard With Twitter Users

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is getting a name change for the first time since it debuted in 1936, and people already have a beef with the new one.

The hot dog company announced on Wednesday that all six vehicles in what had been known as the Weinermobile fleet will henceforth be known as “Frankmobiles.”

The new moniker pays “homage to the brand’s 100% Beef Franks as it debuts a tasty new recipe that is more flavorful than ever,” the company said in its very thirsty statement on the change. Oscar Meyer is rebranding the strikingly unusual vehicles in hopes that consumers will connect the new name to the recipe change, according to Yahoo.

A company spokesperson didn’t seem to relish questions about whether the name change is permanent, telling CNN that Oscar Meyer is trying it out “to see if it ‘cuts the mustard.’”

Locals in Madison, Wisconsin ― where Oscar Meyer is headquartered ― were willing to keep an open mind about the Frankmobile.

Many people on Twitter, however, found the news hard to swallow and dished out a grilling for the meat maker.

this is an absolute insult to my family and our name. https://t.co/MhvR1jswEG — Jared Wiener (@jrdwnr) May 17, 2023

Oscar Mayer is changing the name of the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile. Apparently, it was getting tired of being teased by all the other mobiles. — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) May 18, 2023

Gdit it is not a Frankmobile, it’s the WIENERMOBILE!!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/EyoLExuXNj — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) May 18, 2023

The #Frankmobile?!!? Really?!!?

WTF??!?? Sounds like a Millennial idea.



They’re gonna be studying this Brand Marketing Failure from the high school level Up for Decades to come.



Bring back the #Weinermobile.#IfItAintBrokeDontFixIt — Tim Brown (@backwardsflip) May 18, 2023

oh so you mean the thing we will all keep calling the wienermobile? cool https://t.co/Gmmcf8Y6Nx — Happy Andy Boyle (@andymboyle) May 17, 2023

After nearly 100 years, the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is changing its name to the Frankmobile. While the beloved and iconic hot dog car will boast new exterior branding, the company says its mission remains the same: human trafficking. pic.twitter.com/wzefa6LEYu — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) May 18, 2023

And, of course, one person attributed the demise of the Wienermobile to another “W” word: “Wokism.”