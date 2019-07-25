This Husband Gave His Amazon-Obsessed Wife The Best Birthday Surprise

Jessica Joy Thompson Mac McGuire knew the perfect birthday treat to indulge his wife Emily's Amazon obsession.

One clever husband came up with an out-of-the box idea for his wife’s birthday this year.

Waylon “Mac” McGuire surprised wife Emily McGuire with a custom cake shaped like one of her very favorite things — an Amazon package — for her July 19 birthday. Sweet Dreams Bakery in Dunn, North Carolina, created the confection with true-to-life details such as a personalized shipping label and Amazon Prime box tape — all edible, of course.

“I laughed so hard when I saw it,” McGuire, who works as a photographer, told HuffPost.

Emily McGuire Photography The realistic-looking shipping label and box tape are both edible.

“In that moment, I knew my husband gets me,” she told CafeMom.

McGuire said she orders pretty much everything on Amazon, from clothes to coffee, and gets packages delivered to the house several times a week.

Emily McGuire Photography Though the dessert may look like a cardboard box, it tasted like anything but: “It was a delicious chocolate cake!” McGuire said.

On Friday, McGuire posted photos of the dessert on Facebook, writing, “You know you order from Amazon a little too much if your husband gets this cake.” The images went viral after other Facebook pages began sharing them, too.

Courtesy of Emily McGuire The McGuires have been together almost 19 years.

Now McGuire needs to get her creative juices flowing so she can come up with something equally special for Mac.

“I love my crazy husband and I can’t wait to get him a cake for his next birthday!” she said.