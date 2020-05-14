Wild Boar On The Loose Hogs Spotlight In Cannes Without Film Festival

A wild boar got its close-up where the stars should have been gathering for the world’s most famous film festival this week. (See the video below.)

But with the Cannes Film Festival suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic, the animal took a solo turn on the famous Croisette promenade along the French Riviera. The paparazzi weren’t swarming the streets, but a camera was there.

The boar’s lonesome Saturday night premiere came just days before the festival was supposed to begin with director Spike Lee as the jury president.

Video of the day: A wild boar trotting down the Croisette in Cannes - which this week would normally be packed with visitors to the Cannes Film Festival.



Police followed the wild animal through the glitzy town to make sure it didn’t hurt anyone. The boar finally entered a wooded area from where it had likely come, police told AFP.

This party animal knows when to quit.