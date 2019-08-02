August is officially upon us, and to celebrate all its hot and humid glory, Hollywood’s boldest and brightest are stepping out in their boldest and brightest fashions.

This week, the red carpet saw no shortage of deep necklines, fun patterns, bright colors and, in Renée Zellwegger’s case, puffy sleeves.

Lena Dunham looked on fire in orange sequins and feathers at the London premiere of “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.” The week also featured quite possibly the fanciest pajama set we’ve seen. And we even got a tie-dye moment, courtesy of Jason Sudeikis.

Check out the 10 wildest celebrity fashion looks of the week below.