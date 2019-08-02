Style & Beauty

The 10 Wildest Celebrity Looks Of The Week

So. Many. Feathers.

August is officially upon us, and to celebrate all its hot and humid glory, Hollywood’s boldest and brightest are stepping out in their boldest and brightest fashions.

This week, the red carpet saw no shortage of deep necklines, fun patterns, bright colors and, in Renée Zellwegger’s case, puffy sleeves.

Lena Dunham looked on fire in orange sequins and feathers at the London premiere of “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.” The week also featured quite possibly the fanciest pajama set we’ve seen. And we even got a tie-dye moment, courtesy of Jason Sudeikis.

Check out the 10 wildest celebrity fashion looks of the week below.

Carly Rae Jepsen
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Carly Rae Jepsen performing during her "Dedicated" tour in Atlanta on July 28.
Jason Sudeikis
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis at the premiere of "Driven" in Hollywood, California, on July 29.
Lena Dunham in 16Arlington and Jimmy Choo
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Lena Dunham at the U.K. premiere of "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood" in London on July 30.
Marlo Hampton
Paras Griffin via Getty Images
Marlo Hampton at a "Brian Banks" screening in Atlanta on July 30.
Deanne Reynolds
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
Deanne Reynolds at the premiere of "Them That Follow" in Los Angeles on July 30.
Kaitlyn Dever in Andrew Gn
Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever at the premiere of "Them That Follow" in Los Angeles on July 30.
Renée Zellweger
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Renée Zellweger as Moet & Chandon at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California, on July 31.
Fredrik Eklund
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
Fredrik Eklund visits "Extra" in New York on July 31.
Kerry Washington in Elie Saab
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Kerry Washington attends Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Annual Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills, California, on July 31.
Emily Tremaine
Leon Bennett via Getty Images
Emily Tremaine attends a photo call for Netflix's "Otherhood" in Hollywood, California, on July 31.
