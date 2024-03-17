Robert Pattinson Masturbated To Completion On Set, And 17 More Wild Things Celebrities Did For Their Movie Roles

Will Smith admitted he "went too far" while working on Emancipation and got stuck in literal chains. He said he "wanted to feel the degradation of slavery" but was on the "hyperventilating edge" when the prop master lost the key to the chains.

Getty Images / Everett

He told Kevin Hart, “Just bringing it up, I start to get teary. I wanted to feel the degradation of slavery, and I went too far in. That level of human brutality… I had the chains on my neck and we were working. I wanted the real weight of them. I wanted real chains. They put it on my neck and they were fitting it for size, and the prop master went to put the key in and it didn’t work."



He added, “I’m standing there and they’re running around, and they couldn’t get me out of it. I’m standing there in those chains, right on that hyperventilating edge.”



