You never know what you’re going to get on a Grammy Awards red carpet, but this year, the wildest looks were the political ones.

Megan Pormer wore a gown made up of both the Iranian and American flags with the words “no war Iran” emblazoned across the front. Joy Villa, as usual, used the red carpet and her dress to show her support for President Donald Trump, while Ricky Rebel used his lack of dress to share his sentiments on the impeachment.

And there were plenty of nonpolitical, just plain fun moments, too. Like the irreverent Billy Porter in a motorized chandelier hat and Lil Nas X in all hot pink Versace.

Take a look at our picks for wildest Grammys looks below.