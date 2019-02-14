Wildlife Photographer Of The Year’s Winning Photo Is A Valentine’s Day Treat

Love is wild.

Although the 2018 winners of London’s Natural History Museum’s renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition were announced in October, the LUMIX People’s Choice Award was revealed on Wednesday, and the winning photo, titled “Bond of Brothers,” captures a beautifully tender moment between two male lions.

Photographer David Lloyd was in Tanzania when he spotted the two cats — most likely brothers — nuzzling each other’s faces for 30 seconds as he snapped his award-winning black-and-white photo. The contest notes that it is unusual for lions to do this for such a long amount of time.

“I’m so pleased that this image did well,” Lloyd said. “Because it illustrates the emotion and feeling of animals and emphasizes that this is not limited to humans. It is something I think more people need to be aware of for the sake of all animals.”

Four highly commended images also won the hearts of the public and rounded off the top five spots. You can check them out below.