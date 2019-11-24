COMEDY

Will Ferrell's Gordon Sondland Keeps Quid Pro Quo On The Low-Low On 'SNL'

As for Sondland, Alec Baldwin's Trump says: "I know him, but I don't know him, know him."

Alec Baldwin was back as Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open to inform reporters that he was “completely exonerated” in the House impeachment hearings.

“I said to Sondland: ‘I want nothing — no quid pro quo, Bro,’” Baldwin’s Trump explained, showing his giant hand-written notes on testimony by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. “Any quid that I get after that, that’s on them. That’s how it works ... just like when you meet a girl and you say, ‘If you’re a cop, you gotta tell me.’”

Besides, “I don’t even know this Ambassador Sondland guy, that’s fake news,” he insisted as he was about to flee to his helicopter. Told Sondland donated $1 million to his inauguration, Baldwin responded: “Well I know him, but I don’t know him know him.”

That’s when a bald Will Ferrell popped up as Sondland, and Baldwin chirped: “It’s so great to finally nice to meet you for the first time.” 

“Right, right, right,” Ferrell’s Sondland responded. “Keep the quid pro quo on the low-low.”

“Sondland” then tells the press: “I just want to go on the record and say you guys got to lay off my boy. Everyone loves his ass. Ukraine, Russia, they’ll do anything for this man. I know, I asked.”

