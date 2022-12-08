Will Ferrell Reveals The Classic Christmas Character He Played Before 'Elf' Fame

Will Ferrell isn’t holding back on the time he acted as another famous Christmas character years before he starred in the iconic holiday movie “Elf.”

Ferrell, who starred as Buddy the Elf in the Christmas film, talked with Jimmy Kimmel about whether he’d play Santa Claus in an upcoming movie and described his hesitation toward the potential role before he revealed his past ties to Kris Kringle.

He dished Kimmel on Wednesday that he was a mall Santa alongside an elf, former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Chris Kattan, in Old Town Pasadena during his “struggling days as an actor.”

Ferrell said the duo walked around an open-air mall for four-straight weekends and joked that they were “mobile Santa and his elf” as they never had a chair or sleigh set-up.

“We’d be like ‘hello, J. Crew, ho ho ho,’ ‘merry Christmas, Sephora, how is everyone doing,’ and they got so sick of us, by the fourth weekend they’d be like ‘hi Santa,’” Ferrell joked.

Ferrell added that he and his “SNL co-star were once chatting with two of Kevin Costner’s kids and he remarked about the kids playing on a coyote/wolf-like structure.

“As Santa, I was like, ′oh, you children sure love that little coyote,′ and Kattan couldn’t help himself he was like ‘it looks like they’re dancing, in fact, it looks like they’re dancing with wolves,’” said Ferrell, who added that Costner ushered his kids away from them.