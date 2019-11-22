Will Ferrell: 'Cowbell' Sketch On 'SNL' Ruined Christopher Walken's Life

Ferrell appeared “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday in advance of his return to “SNL” this weekend.

In the course of the interview, Ferrell confessed that the Oscar-winning Walken told him the “cowbell” sketch has had a negative effect on his life.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I go to see Christopher Walken years later, in a play,” Ferrell said. “I say hello to him backstage and he’s like, ‘You know, you’ve ruined my life.’”

“‘People during curtain call bring cowbells. The other day I went for Italian food for lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese,’” Ferrell recalled Walken saying. “I think he’s really mad.”

Although Ferrell emphasized that Walken “had a little smile” while griping, he admits he can feel the actor’s pain.

“From ‘The Deer Hunter’ to ‘Pulp Fiction’ to ‘More Cowbell,’” Ferrell told Fallon, “that’s all he gets.”

You can enjoy the skit below.