LOADING ERROR LOADING

Will Ferrell embraced his inner frat boy at USC over the weekend.

Pulling a move straight from his 2003 hit, “Old School,” the “SNL” alum returned to his alma mater, the University of Southern California, for a bit of partying on Saturday.

In TikTok videos posted by the user lupetwins8803, Ferrell donned dark sunglasses and his finest USC swag while DJing a rager at the school’s Sigma Alpha Mu frat house, his former fraternity.

Advertisement

Despite graduating with a B.A. in sports information in 1990, the “Barbie” star looked like he fit right in with the balcony of beaming undergrads.

Will Ferrell graduated from the University of Southern California in 1990. Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

He got the kids going with Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N***** in Paris” before amping things up with classic jock-jam “Eye of the Tiger” in another video.

Ferrell was likely in town for USC Family Weekend, which included a big football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats on Saturday.

Advertisement

Big fans of cardinal red and gold, the actor’s family boasts two generations of Trojans.