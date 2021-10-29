Will Ferrell Reveals Why 'Elf 2' Never Happened Despite $29 Million Offer

The film “Elf” quickly became a modern Christmas classic and cemented Will Ferrell as a major box office draw.

There was even a sequel written, and Ferrell had a $29 million offer to reprise his role as Buddy the Elf, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But don’t expect to ever see it: Ferrell told THR he didn’t like the premise.

“I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would’ve been, like, ‘Oh no, it’s not good. I just couldn’t turn down that much money,’” he told the magazine. “And I thought, ‘Can I actually say those words? I don’t think I can, so I guess I can’t do the movie.’”

However, as The Daily Beast noted, co-star James Caan last year said there was more to the story.

Ferrell, he said, didn’t get along with filmmaker Jon Favreau.

