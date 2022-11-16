Will Ferrell Admits He Brings Fake Testicles From 'Step Brothers' To Dinner Parties

Will Ferrell’s plus-one at parties isn’t who (or what) you might have expected.

Appearing Tuesday on Britain’s “This Morning” with his “Spirited” co-star Octavia Spencer, the comedy icon got hilariously candid when the show’s hosts asked him whether he has kept any props from his movies.

“I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from ‘Step Brothers’ — prosthetics, of sorts,” he admitted, according to HuffPost UK.

Will Ferrell stars in “Spirited” alongside Ryan Reynolds, set for release Friday on Apple TV+. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Advertisement

Ferrell, 55, revealed he happily retained his prosthetic testicles from the popular 2008 comedy film.

It’s the same pair he famously sported in the legendary scene in which his never-employed 40-year-old character, Brennan, ruthlessly rubs his testicles across the prized drum set belonging to fellow slacker Dale (John C. Reilly).

“The testicles I put on a drum set. I bring them out for dinner parties. I have a special box I keep them in,” the longtime actor and producer added.

The comedy, directed by Adam McKay and co-written by Ferrell, follows “two aimless middle-aged losers still living at home” who are “forced against their will to become roommates when their parents marry,” according to the film’s summary. The film also stars Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn and Rob Riggle.

Advertisement

In a conversation with “The Ringer” for the film’s 10th anniversary in 2018, Ferrell and the film’s crew looked back on the sheer hilarity of the prop testicles. Ferrell, who’s starred in more than 50 movies, even declared the artificial appendage “one of my treasured keepsakes.”