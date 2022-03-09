Will Ferrell Hits A Half-Court Shot In Surprise Suit-Up For Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors reached into the fictional past for pregame help from Will Ferrell’s Jackie Moon character in the 2008 movie “Semi-Pro.” (Watch the videos below.)

Ferrell donned Moon’s ABA Flint Tropics short shorts once again as he joked around with the team before their game against the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco.

The comedian guarded Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who once dressed up as Moon for Halloween, while the star practiced his shooting. He kicked the ball to Steph Curry and joined a pregame huddle. But he saved his best for halftime, banking in a half-court shot on his second try, The Associated Press noted. “I make those in my sleep,” he said.

Ferrell, er, Moon, apparently inspired the W’s. They snapped a five-game losing streak.

Thompson, who watched Ferrell’s movie multiple times to keep his spirits up as he rehabbed through two years’ worth of injures, seemed especially moved.

“That was co cool, dreams do come true,” he said.

Check out the Ferrell highlights here.

Just going to throw a Jackie Moon half-court shot onto your feeds for some extra halftime entertainment 👏 pic.twitter.com/BoeQHBtfjk — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 9, 2022

Flint Tropics can’t guard the Dubs 😎 @Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/pLFXm3RcQ7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2022