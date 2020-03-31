Need To Spice Up Your Hand-Washing Routine? Will Ferrell Has Songs For That.

Will Ferrell is here with a remedy for your boring coronavirus hand-washing routine.

As advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, washing your hands ― for at least 20 seconds ― is an essential measure to protect yourself and those around you from getting sick with the coronavirus. With all the time everyone’s been spending on this process, who couldn’t use a bit of comedic relief to make it a little more interesting?

As part of James Corden’s “HomeFest” special on “The Late Late Show” Monday night, which he hosted from his garage, the comedian emphasized the importance of consistent hand hygiene and enlisted Ferrell to “show how it’s done.”

Hand-washing tips in the past have involved singing “Happy Birthday” to pass the necessary time, but Ferrell would like to demonstrate how it’s done with the help of artists including Sia, Snoop Dogg and Rihanna.

He recommends that you do so “from the top of your lungs.”