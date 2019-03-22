Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy Calls Real NHL Game And It's Puckin' Funny

Stay classy, Los Angeles Kings.
The NHL team sits in last place of the Pacific Division but it got a shot in the arm Thursday from Will Ferrell in character as dopey newscaster Ron Burgundy.
Burgundy called part of the game for Fox Sports West at “Stap-less Center,” er, Staples Center, as the Kings hosted the San Jose Sharks.
Even though he last appeared in an “Anchorman” movie in 2013 (but does have a new podcast), Burgundy remains as funny as ever. He didn’t even need the actual action on the ice to make his own call on a goal.
“Put that baby to bed without a diaper!” he exclaimed.
He made out with a burrito on the kiss cam, too. It was a busy night. Check out the highlights below: