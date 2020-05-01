Will Ferrell Crashes Seattle Seahawks Meeting And Reveals Too Much

The new guy was no team player, but he was good for laughs.

The “Daddy’s Home” actor quickly made his affection for star quarterback Russell Wilson known: “I love you. Let’s make a baby.”

Ferrell — er, Olsen drew up a special play with a nod to Kanye West, thanked the team for allowing him to broadcast the games while playing, and pulled up his jersey to show off his torso.

“Does this look like the body of a 36-year-old?” the 52-year-old “Saturday Night Live” alum asked.

“You might want to work on that core a little bit,” Coach Pete Carroll responded.

.@gregolsen88 looks a little different here...



Special guest Will Ferrell crashed today's virtual team meeting. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LQArLdfmbw — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 1, 2020